Man shot and killed during attempted carjacking in Morgan Park

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking Thursday on Chicago’s South Side.

According to police, the 67-year-old man was in the 2400 block of West 118th Street around 2 p.m.

He was approached by four people who attempted to take the man’s car, police said. One of the people had a gun and fired shots striking the man in the abdomen.

Police said the man was able to produce his own gun and fire at the group.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounce dead.

The scene is near Pancake House, where one person died and four others were wounded while eating earlier this year.

No one is in custody as police continue to investigate. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

BREAKING: Police respond to reports of carjacking and possible shooting at 118th & Western. ⁦@WGNNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/QdWQrsyjgw — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) December 3, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for details.