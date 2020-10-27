Man shot inside landscaping truck in Pilsen

CHICAGO — A 46-year-old man was shot and wounded after entering a landscaping truck in the Pilsen neighborhood.

The shooting happened around after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 1300 block of Cermak. Police said a man had just entered the truck, when he was shot twice in the back.

The man is hospitalized and his condition is unknown.

The gunman fled the scene. Area Three Detectives are investigating.

The motive of the shooting is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.