CHICAGO — A car crashed into an apartment building on the city’s South Side after the driver was shot in the head.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 8700 Block of S. Cottage Grove.

Police say the man was driving in the area when someone in a black sedan opened fire, hit him in the head, abdomen and leg.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody with Area Two detectives investigating.