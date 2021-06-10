Man shot in head in Waukegan parking lot: police

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A man was shot and injured in a parking lot in Waukegan Wednesday night.

Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 2300 block of N. Elmwood Ave. A man in his 20s and a female passenger were traveling in a blue sedan when they encountered another man in a parking lot, who then fired shots into their vehicle, according to the WPD Criminal Investigations Division (CID).

The man was shot in the head and shoulder, and drove his sedan into another vehicle before coming to a complete stop a few blocks away.

He was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive. Police say the victim in this incident is “uncooperative” with CID.

No one is in custody and the motive is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the WPD CID “Tip-Line” at 847-360-9001.