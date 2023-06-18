CHICAGO — A man is in custody after a shooting left a man in critical condition and led to a car crash in River North Saturday evening.

According to police, a 27-year-old man was walking near the sidewalk around the 300 block of West Erie Street around 6:36 p.m. when an unknown individual fired shots at him.

The man took a shot to the head and self-transported to Stroger Hospital reported in critical condition.

Police reports state the offender fled in a jeep which struck another car near Ashland and Van Buren. Officers placed the offender in custody and charges are pending.