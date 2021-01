CHICAGO — A man was shot and injured after an apparent road rage incident on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Illinois State Police said the incident started around 10 p.m. Thursday on the Kennedy Expressway and continued south onto the Dan Ryan, ending in a shooting between 43rd and 47th.

The driver who was shot drove himself to Provident Hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

No one is in custody. An investigation is underway.