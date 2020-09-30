Search for gunman underway after man shot during funeral at South Side cemetery

CHICAGO — The search for a gunman is underway after a man was shot during a funeral at a cemetery on Chicago’s South Side after a possible road rage incident.

Police said the man was shot at the Mt. Hope Cemetery at 115th Street and Fairfield Avenue in the city’s Morgan Park neighborhood around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

A funeral procession for a man in his 80s, and a procession for a second funeral were making their way down to the cemetery. Traffic was moving slowly along 115th Street as the procession entered the graveyard.

A white vehicle was blocking off eastbound traffic on 115th Street so the procession could move through. Police said the occupants in a black Dodge Challenger not part of the procession demanded to be allowed to pass. When the people in the white car refused to let them pass, somebody inside the Dodge fired shots at the white car, missed and struck several other vehicles in the procession.

A 53-year-old man inside a red car that was part of the procession was struck by a bullet in the lower extremities. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center and we’re told is going to be OK.

A 7-year-old boy and a man in his 30s were not shot, but were injured by broken glass. They are expected to be OK.

The Rev. Donovan Price made the following statement after the shooting:

“The disrespect for life has reached a point where it has extended to even the dead….Where can we go now, where is there sanctity, is anything holy? And a child was inches away from perhaps joining those who lie there,WHY? Thanking God the child wasn’t hit…maybe that means there is still hope.”

No one has been taken in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.