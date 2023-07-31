CHICAGO — A 46-year-old man was shot after refusing to give up his truck during a carjacking Monday night.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a 46-year-old man was sitting in his parked pickup truck on the 2000 block of North Hoyne Ave in Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood when two male suspects approached on foot and demanded his vehicle around 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

One of the suspects then fired into the truck when the victim refused to give up his truck. The 46-year-old man was shot in the left leg and later transported to a local hospital in good condition.

The suspects fled in a silver SUV and are not in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.