CHICAGO — A 39-year-old man was shot and critically injured during a verbal altercation with another man on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 1:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 5400 block of West Lake Street. Police say the 39-year-old was shot multiple times in the upper body.

The man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The offender fled the scene in a black SUV. No one is in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.