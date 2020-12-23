Man shot by police in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. — An investigation is underway in southwest suburban Joliet after a police officer was involved in a shooting.

According to release from the Joliet Police Department, officers were involved in a shooting around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Second Avenue.

A man, in his 20s, was shot. Neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots and said they saw everal officers standing over the man, some performing CPR.

No word yet on the man’s condition.

The scene was immediately turned over to the Will-Grundy Major Crime Task Force for investigation, according to police.