CHICAGO — A man was fatally shot while loading groceries into his car in Englewood Friday night.

According to police, the 27-year-old man was loading his car with groceries in the Food4less grocery store parking lot near the 7000 block of South Ashland Avenue around 9:35 p.m. when witnesses say an unidentified man approached him and began shooting.

Police reports say the offender fled on foot and the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Police said the man was transported to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.