Man shot and killed in South Side home

CHICAGO — A 39-year-old man was shot and killed inside his home in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was in his home on the 500 block of East 89th Street just after 5:35 a.m. when three unknown men entered the home and opened fire, striking the man three times on his lower body.

The man was transported to Trinity Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The perpetrators fled on foot in an unknown direction, according to police.

No one is in custody and the incident remains under investigation.