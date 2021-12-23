Man saved by CPD officer during Englewood fire gets chance to thank him

CHICAGO – A man carried out to safety by a Chicago police officer during a fire in Englewood Wednesday got a chance to thank him.

At around 9:30 a.m., Chicago fire responded to a two-story home in the 6700 block of South Normal in Englewood. Six tenants were in the house when the fire started.

Before firefighters arrived, Chicago police officer Adrian McCoy just happened to be on patrol in the neighborhood.

“I felt the floor getting hotter and hotter,” Joseph Ortiz said after the fire. “I stepped out the room, I opened my door, it was full of smoke, the hallway everything was full of smoke. I started seeing flames coming out the bathroom.”

Ortiz told McCoy he was in a wheelchair and trapped on the second floor.

“I ran straight upstairs and saw Mr. Ortiz sitting right there at the foot of the stairs with the smoke coming. I had to react quickly,” McCoy said.

McCoy then ran back inside and helped get all the other residents out safely.

After being treated for smoke inhalation, McCoy was discharged and very happy to meet with Ortiz on Thursday.

“It was very sentimental and heartfelt how grateful they are for what I did and how grateful to God I am to have been at that right moment,” McCoy said.

Joseph was very grateful of the heroic actions during the holidays.

“He knew what he was doing, he got me down perfectly and safely and I want to thank him for saving my life,” Ortiz said.