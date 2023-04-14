OAK FOREST, Ill. — A man was saved from a sinking car after driving off the roadway into a lake in Oak Forest Thursday evening.

Leon Santor, 56, was charged with one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and another count of reckless driving.

Police responded to a call of a car that was travelling southbound on Cicero Avenue when it left the roadway at 165th Street and entered the water at Twin Lakes.

Police say a witness swam out to the sinking vehicle and located the driver, Santor, in the driver’s seat and brought him to the shoreline.

Santor was charged accordingly.