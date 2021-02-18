Man rewarded for finding 7-year-old girl roaming streets of Englewood alone

CHICAGO – A man has been rewarded for finding a 7-year-old girl who was roaming the streets of Englewood alone in the cold.

Tony Taylor and his 5-year-old daughter were driving by when they spotted the 7-year-old girl.

“She said,’daddy look at that little girl,'” Taylor said. “I said, ‘where?'”

Alone and dressed in nothing more than a pajama onesie, he pulled over to help the girl.

“Oh my God, I stopped my car. Get out and she’s wandering with a onesie on. Her feet are cold with a laptop in her hands,” Taylor said.

He gave her his coat and immediately called 911. Police thanked him and Englewood Ald. Stephanie Coleman couldn’t agree more.

“I told Mr. Taylor you are an angel,” she said. “You saved this child’s life.”

The girl was taken by police to Comer Children’s Hospital. She was not reported missing and is now in the custody of DCFS.

A search is now on to find her parents.

For his action, Taylor was rewarded with two plane tickets to Florida, a limo and free dinners.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.