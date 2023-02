CHICAGO — A man was revived Thursday night after authorities found him in a South Side residential fire.

At 11:35 p.m., the Chicago Fire Department said that CPR was in progress following a fire in the 7900 block of South Dobson.

CFD said one man was rescued as fire burned around him. He was initially unresponsive, but after CPR, he was revived and transported in critical condition.

CFD found no working smoke detectors and said the cause was “careless use of smoking materials.”