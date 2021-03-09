Man receives 65 years for murder of off-duty Chicago police officer

CHICAGO – A 65-year prison sentence has been handed a homeless man for the 2019 murder of an off-duty Chicago police officer.

Before Jovan Battle was sentenced Tuesday, he apologized to Officer John Rivera’s family.

In sentencing the 34-year-old Battle, Cook County Circuit Judge Michael Clancy said although he didn’t fire the gun, he played a key role in the murder by pointing out Rivera’s car to Menelik Jackson and Jaquan Washington.

Officer John Rivera

They allegedly brawled with several Latino men, and were on the lookout for their rivals when Battle pointed out Rivera’s auto. Prosecutors say Jackson fired into the driver’s window.

Jackson and Washington are awaiting trial.