Man pointed gun at victim in apparent Bolingbrook road rage incident: police

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A 33-year-old Aurora man has been charged in an apparent road rage incident where police say he pointed a gun at another person.

Joseph P. Colonero has been charged with one count of aggravated assault.

According to police, a black pickup truck and a white Lincoln MKZ were involved in a road rage incident Tuesday morning at Boughton Road and Brighton Lane.

The victim was in another car, and accidentally drove between the two vehicles. The MKZ slammed on its brakes and the victim swerved. That’s when police say Colonero, who was in the MKZ, pointed a gun at the victim.

The incident was not initially reported to police, but police were able to locate the victim after video of the incident surfaced on social media.

Bolingbrook police provided this screenshot from a social media video that captured the alleged road rage incident.

Once the police report was filed, a warrant was issued for Colonero’s arrest. He turned himself into Bolingbrook police Thursday evening.

