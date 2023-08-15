CHICAGO — A man is suing the city of Chicago a year after a police shooting left him paralyzed, according to a lawsuit filed last Friday.

On Aug. 12, 2022, Raymond Comer was allegedly shot multiple times by a Chicago police officer. The father of four is suing six CPD officers for excessive use of force, attorneys with Romanucci & Blandin announced Tuesday.

Last August, the then 37-year-old was stopped while parking a friend’s car on the Near West Side. Officers responding to the 2100 block of W. Adams St. for a shooting report conducted an investigatory stop on the vehicle.

According to police, officers noticed a person inside armed with a handgun.

An officer allegedly shot Comer more than 10 times. Police said a firearm was recovered at the scene. Loved ones of Comer told WGN News that he didn’t have a gun and said the car was not his, however.

According to the civil lawsuit, filed Aug. 11, before the officers communicated with Comer — or confirmed he had a weapon — an officer opened fire, shooting him multiple times as he sat in the car.

As a result of the shooting, Comer is now paralyzed from the waist down, his lawyers added. The lawsuit states that there was no justification for the officer’s use of force against Comer.

“We are very proud to represent Raymond Comer and our team will show that these officers

had absolutely no justification for the deadly use of force used against him,” said Antonio M. Romanucci, Romanucci & Blandin. “While this suit will not bring back Raymond’s ability to walk, we will hold the Chicago Police Department accountable for their actions and, hopefully, bring awareness to the urgent need for police department reforms both in Chicago and across the country.

CPD does not comment on pending litigation.