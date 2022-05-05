CHICAGO — A man is in custody after opening a plane’s emergency exit and walking onto the wing of a moving aircraft at O’Hare International Airport.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday while an United Airlines plane was approaching the airport’s gate.

Police told WGN a man onboard the plane pulled the emergency exit door and walked out onto the wing of the plane, then slid down onto the airfield.

Photo credit: MaryEllen Eagelston

The man was taken into custody, according to police. Charges are pending.

United Airlines released the following statement Thursday morning:

“This morning United flight 2478 was taxiing toward the gate at Chicago O’Hare when a passenger opened an aircraft door and exited the plane. Our ground crew stopped the individual outside of the aircraft, and the person is now with law enforcement. The plane then arrived at the gate and all passengers deplaned safely. The safety of our customers and crew is our highest priority.”

No further information has been provided at this time.