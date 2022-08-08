CHICAGO — Chicago police issued an alert for a man who reportedly inappropriately groping a woman on Friday in the Loop.

According to police, the man was riding a one-wheel motorized skateboard along 1100 block of South State Street when he approached a woman and inappropriately touched her from behind. He then fled on his electric skateboard.

Photos from CPD Community Alert

According to the police, the same man has been caught groping women at least one other time in The Loop within the last few months.

On June 1, the man was seen inappropriately touching a woman on 400 block of West Lake Street before fleeing on his electric skateboard.

Police say he has been seen wearing a white helmet, glasses and is usually riding a motorized skateboard. The man was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, backpack and blue jeans.

The police encourage the public to be aware and pay attention to any suspicious activity.

If you have any information, please contact the police at (312) 744-8261.