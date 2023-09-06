CHICAGO — A man is missing after jumping off a boat into Lake Michigan, according to the mother of his children.

Bryan Jackson, a father of two, was last seen on a boat near 31st Street Harbor.

Rev. Tanya Lozano Washington, who is the mother of Jackson’s children, reported him missing Tuesday and said he jumped off the boat and has been missing since.

“Please help us find @itsbjack the father of my 2 kids went missing after jumping off a boat near 31st harbor, if you have any information please contact me,” her post says.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s wherabouts is urged to call Chicago police.

Lozano Washington is asking the public to help family and friends search for Jackson at 31st Street Harbor at 4 p.m. Wednesday.