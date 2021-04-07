Man linked to deaths of CPD officers struck, killed by train sentenced to 1 year in prison

CHICAGO — The man who fired a gun setting off a chain of events that ended in the deaths of two Chicago police officers learned Wednesday that he will spend one year in state prison.

Edward Brown was walking home from the 95th Street CTA stop on Dec. 17, 2018 when he said he found a fanny pack with a gun and ammunition inside. Brown then said he went to the Metra tracks, located near 103rd and Dauphin, to test the weapon to see if it worked.

ShotSpotter technology detected those rounds. Officers Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmalejo responded and saw Brown on the tracks.

During a foot chase, the officers saw an oncoming Metra train ahead of them, but didn’t see a South Shore train coming up behind them at 60 miles per hour. The train hit and killed the officers.

Brown pled guilty to reckless discharge of a weapon and was sentenced Wednesday to one year in state prison.