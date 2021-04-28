Man known for addressing health disparities in Auburn-Gresham announcing Bears’ first-round pick

CHICAGO — A man known for his work addressing health disparities on the South Side will be announcing the Bears’ first-round pick during the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday.

Carlos Nelson, the CEO of the Greater Auburn-Gresham Development Corporation, has had a busy last year amid the pandemic.

“Auburn-Gresham and many South Side and West Side communities have little access to quality healthcare, so when COVID hit, of course it just magnified the disparities,” said Nelson.

The first COVID-19 death in Illinois happened just two blocks away from their office.

“We fought hard to save families. Passing out PPE and food distribution and working to get a health center built right at 79th and Halsted,” said Nelson.

The Bears noticed and Nelson got the call to announce their first-round pick Thursday night in Cleveland.

Nelson said he’s more excited than nervous about making his father proud.

“I couldn’t control my emotions because all I could think about was this is representative of my relationship with my dad and how we bonded it,” Nelson said. “Also made me realize he’s an angel.”

Nelson is planning to stay in Cleveland until Saturday.