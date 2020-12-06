Man killed, one injured in attempted robbery

CHICAGO — One man is dead and another man is injured after an attempted robbery turned deadly in Chicago’s Noble Square neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Police said a 28-year-old man was walking near the 1200 block of West Fry Street at approximately 4:30 a.m. when an unknown man approached him and announced a robbery.

According to police, the unknown man shot the 28-year-old man in the leg, causing him to run from the scene before hearing multiple gunshots. The man was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Police said responding officers then located the unknown male unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.