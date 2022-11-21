CHICAGO — A man was killed in a car crash as he made a sudden u-turn when police attempted to make a traffic stop on him.

The police pulled over the 22-year-old man at the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue around 8:00 p.m. when he made a sudden U-turn as officers approached on foot and hit two other cars.

The man was transported to Northwestern memorial Hospital where he was pronounced. The 18-year-old woman sitting with him was also transported to the same hospital but in fair condition.

Another passenger in the car, 21, was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A man, 18, driving a car that was hit was also transported to the hospital in fair condition.

Another man, 32, and his daughter, 14, and another boy, 14 were all taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

There is no further information at this time, police are investigating the incident.