Man killed in West Side house fire

CHICAGO — A 64-year-old man was found dead early Saturday morning after an apartment fire on the West Side.

According to officials, firefighters responded to an apartment fire at approximately 1:30 a.m. near the 1600 block of South Homan Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other people have been displaced due to the fire, and a cause is currently under investigation.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released details about the fire.