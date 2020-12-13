Man killed in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 37-year-old man is dead following a shooting early Sunday morning in Chicago’s Grand Boulevard neighborhood, according to police.

Police said the man had exited a residential building on the 4600 block of South Wabash Avenue at approximately 12:05 a.m. when an unknown man on foot fired shots, striking him in the head.

According to police, the perpetrator then entered a white sedan and fled the scene northbound on Wabash Avenue.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.