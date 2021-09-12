Man killed in South Side motorcycle crash

CHICAGO — An adult man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday night on the city’s South Side, according to police.

Police said the man, believed to be 29 or 30 years old, was traveling southbound in the 2600 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive just after 6:45 p.m. when he lost control of his bike and struck the curb near the center median.

The man also struck a light post before coming to a complete stop. The man sustained significant head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported and the incident is under investigation.