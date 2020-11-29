Man killed in South Side drive-by shooting

An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

CHICAGO — A 34-year-old man is dead following a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, according to police.

Police said the 34-year-old man was sitting on the sidewalk on the 7800 block of South Rhodes Avenue at approximately 4:25 a.m. when an unknown man driving by in a dark SUV opened fire, striking the man in the head.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody, and the incident remains under investigation.