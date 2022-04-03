WADSWORTH, Ill. — A 45-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Wadsworth early Sunday morning, according to officials.

Officers from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 16000 block of West Illinois Route 173 at approximately 3 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash.

Police said a red 2002 Chevrolet Blazer on its side off the roadway. The car’s driver and lone occupant, a 45-year-old man of North Chicago was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Route 173 near North Mill Creek Road when the car veered into the westbound lanes of traffic and went into an embankment on the north side of the roadway.

The vehicle struck trees and a utility pole before coming to a stop on its side. Police are investigating to determine if impairment was a factor.