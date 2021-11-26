Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Jackson Park

CHICAGO — A man in his 20s was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Jackson Park, according to police.

Police said officers responded to a crash at approximately 2:02 a.m. in the 2100 block of East Hayes Drive and discovered a burgundy Nissan Altima severely damaged after striking a light post.

The vehicle was occupied by a man in his late 20s, who sustained trauma throughout the body. He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the accident has not been determined and the crash is under investigation by Area One detectives.