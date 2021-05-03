Man killed in one-car crash on North Side

CHICAGO — A man was killed in a one-car crash on Chicago’s North Side early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the man, approximately 25 to 30 years of age, was traveling southbound in the 2000 block of North Ashland Avenue at approximately 1:55 a.m. before striking the center median.

Police believe the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the media. The man was partially ejected from his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation and there were no other occupants in the car.