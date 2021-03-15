Man killed in one-car crash in Lake Zurich

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lake Zurich early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said officers responded to a serious crash at the intersection of Main Street and Lions Drive just after 4:45 a.m., where a severely damaged 2011 Ford sedan was found.

A preliminary investigation from police determined the car was traveling southbound on Lions Drive when it lost control, crashing into two electrical boxes and a brick wall at 70 East Main Street.

Police said the driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the man is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The crash is under investigation and no further information is available.