CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was killed after being struck by a vehicle following a motorcycle crash on Lake Shore Drive.

The accident happened around 11:36 p.m. Sunday on the 3600 block of North Lake Shore Drive. Police said the man was traveling northbound on a motorcycle when he lost control and struck a guard rail.

The 25-year-old landed in the southbound lanes and was struck by a passing vehicle. He was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.