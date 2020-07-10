Man killed in hit-and-run on West Side Friday morning

CHICAGO – Police are investigating a hit-and-run Friday morning that killed a 45-year-old man on the West Side.

Police said the man, later identified as Jerome Fowler, was walking northbound in the 500 block of South Sacramento Avenue when he was struck by a light-colored SUV traveling eastbound on Congress.

The unidentified driver did not stop and fled the scene.

Fowler was transported to Mount Sinai in critical condition and was subsequently pronounced dead.

The driver has not been located. Area Four detectives continue to investigate.

If you have information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.