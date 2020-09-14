Man killed in fiery crash near Midway Airport

CHICAGO — A man has died and another man is in critical condition after a fiery crash near Midway Airport.

Police said the driver of a red Kia sedan went through a red light at State Road and Cicero. An officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but it sped off and crashed into a viaduct.

According to police, a man was found unresponsive inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

A 33-year-old male passenger was transported to Christ Hospital and is in critical condition.

Major Accidents and Area One detectives are investigating. No further information is available at this time.

