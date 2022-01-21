Man killed in Edison Park hit-and-run ID’d as retired Chicago police officer

CHICAGO — A 57-year-old man killed in an Edison Park hit-and-run has been identified as a retired Chicago police officer, according to the police union president.

The medical examiner’s office identified the man as Richard Haljean. Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara said he was an officer who retired May 2020.

Chicago police said the fatal collision happened in the 7600 block of West Touhy Avenue around 6:15 p.m. when a Jeep traveling westbound hit a man as he tried to cross the road.

The driver of the Jeep, according to authorities, almost immediately fled the scene.

The 57-year-old was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge where he was pronounced dead.

The driver has not been taken into custody and police are continuing to search for suspects.

The Major Accident Investigations Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.