Man killed in drive-by shooting on West Side

CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man is dead following a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood, according to police.

Police said the man was driving westbound on the 3100 block of West Ogden Avenue just before 9:20 p.m. Saturday night when a person in an unknown vehicle opened fire, striking the man in the head.

The man was transported to Mount Sinai in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

There is currently no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.