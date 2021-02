CHICAGO — Authorities say a man is dead following a shooting in Chicago Lawn Tuesday night.

According to police, a 31-year-old man was shot after two men approached him on a sidewalk and opened fire in the 6000 block of S. Rockwell around 7:40 p.m. The shooting victim suffered gunshot wounds to the head and chest area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The offenders then fled in a vehicle southbound on Rockwell. No additional information is available.