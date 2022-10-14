CHICAGO — A man was killed after he was ejected from his car when it crashed into a tree near on the city’s South Side.

According to police, the 25-year-old man was driving southbound in his SUV near the 300 block of West 76th Street around 12:13 a.m. Friday, when his car crashed into a tree and he was ejected from the vehicle.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with serious trauma to the body and was pronounced dead, police say.

There were no other individuals in the car and police are investigating the incident.