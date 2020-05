CHICAGO — Two men were found shot, one fatally, inside a parked car in the Austin neighborhood.

The men were discovered by police inside a park vehicle just before 1 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Lorel Avenue.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other, a 19-year-old, was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

