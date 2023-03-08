CHICAGO — Police are investigating what caused a deadly two-vehicle crash on the city’s West Side.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of North Cicero. Police said a white Chevy Traverse speeding northbound on Cicero struck an Acura MDX in the rear near Cortez, causing it to catch fire.

The male driver of the Acura was pronounced dead on the scene.

The male driver of the Chevy was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition and will be issued traffic citations, according to police.

An investigation is underway.