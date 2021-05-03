Man killed after being pinned between CTA train, platform at 87th Street Station

CHICAGO — A man was killed after being pinned between a CTA train and a platform.

Police said the incident happened around 2:10 a.m. Monday at the 87th Street Red Line station in Chatham.

The man, between 25 and 30 years old, was pinned between a CTA Red Line train and the platform, according to police. He suffered trauma to the torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Area 2 detectives are investigating the man’s death.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.