Man killed, 2 others wounded in West Side shooting

CHICAGO — A man was killed and two others wounded Monday on Chicago’s West Side.

Police said the three men were in the 200 block of South Campbell Avenue around 5:40 p.m. in the Lawndale neighborhood. Police said a car pulled up and a person inside that car fired shots at the men.

A 19-year-old man was struck in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 31-year-old man was struck in the back, the arm and the leg and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 28-year-old man was struck in the leg and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody.

Police are investigating.

