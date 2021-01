CHICAGO — A 24-year-old man was injured after being struck by a car while attempting to help another car involved in an accident, according to police.

Police said the man was helping another car in the 1500 block of North Lake Shore Drive at approximately 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning before a quickly traveling car was unable stop abruptly, striking the man’s car and in turn striking the man.

The man was transported to Northwestern Hospital in stable condition.