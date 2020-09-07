Man in custody in fatal stabbing of Walgreens employee

CHICAGO — Chicago police said a man is in custody in connection with the fatal stabbing of an employee at the Wicker Park Walgreens. Charges are pending.

A 32-year-old woman was an employee at the Walgreens and was working in the store in the 1300 block of North Milwaukee around 9:30 a.m. Sunday when, according to police, a man entered the store approached the woman and stabbed her multiple times.

The man then fled the scene.

Another employee found the woman in a pool of her own blood and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the motive of the attack is unclear at this point. No other information about the man was made available.

No other injuries were reported and no items were reported stolen.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.