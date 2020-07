CHICAGO — A man was taken into custody after a 23-month-old boy was killed after being beaten, according to Chicago police.

The child was punched multiple times in the face by a male relative in the 4200 block of South Calumet Avenue around 12 p.m. Tuesday.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the man was taken into custody at the scene.

No further information was provided.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back for details.