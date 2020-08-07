Man in custody after shootout with Chicago police in Chatham

CHICAGO — A man is in custody following a police chase and exchange of gunfire with officers in the city’s Chatham neighborhood.

The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. Friday when police say officers saw a man running out of a business with a gun near 83rd and Cottage Grove.

Officers chased after him as he ran west down 83rd, near south Evans Avenue.

Police say the man turned around and started shooting at an approaching squad car. Officers fired at the man, but did not hit him.

None of the officers was injured. Police report a gun was recovered.

COPA is investigating this incident.

This is the second time this week a suspect fired at Chicago police. On Wednesday, a man shot an officer who responded to a domestic dispute in Lawndale.

Last week, a carjacking suspect exchanged shots with officers at the 25th District station. One of the three officers hit remains hospitalized.