Man in critical condition after shooting in Streeterville

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after a man was shot early Sunday morning in Streeterville.

Just after 4 a.m., Chicago police responded to the the W Hotel, in the 400 block of East Ontario, on the report of a shooting.

When authorities arrived, they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he was transported in critical condition.

Windows of the hotel’s entrance were shot out. It’s unknown if the man was shot just inside the hotel or outside of it.

Police said witnesses were being “very uncooperative with police and refused to answer any questions about the incident.”

Area Central Three dectectives are investigating.

Elsewhere downtown, a man was shot while driving at around 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of North Columbus. He was transported in good condition.

If you have any information on these shootings, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.